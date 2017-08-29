RCMP are appealing for the public's help to track down some expensive stolen industrial equipment and a couple of bold thieves who under the cover of darkness made off with an excavator last week from a Cape Breton business.

On Aug. 23, RCMP received a call that an orange 2013 Kubota excavator, valued at $45,000, and a $20,000 Caterpillar jackhammer had been stolen from the parking lot at Norvon Enterprises Ltd in Port Hastings, N.S. They were both on the company's 2005 LWL platform trailer, which the thieves hitched to a pickup truck.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the theft was captured on video from a neighbouring business and shows two people in a truck towing away the equipment. Video footage obtained from other businesses in the area confirm the suspects travelled on Highway 105 towards Sydney after leaving Port Hastings.

"These people were so bold," a Norvon employee, who declined to give her name, said when CBC News called the company.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, to contact the Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachment at 902-625-2220 or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The stolen items are described as: