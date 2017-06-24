For residents and staff at a long-term care home in Yarmouth, N.S., it seems there's little that team effort, competition and national pride can't accomplish.

Residents of all ages and abilities, staff and volunteers at The Meadows came together to form the number 150 in honour of Canada's upcoming birthday. About 70 residents took part, wearing their finest red and whites.

The oldest resident participating was just 44 years younger than Canada itself.

"It turned out wonderful. A great team effort," said recreation manager Lynn LeBlanc.

"The buzz that was happening afterwards was just wonderful, too."

A Nova Scotia Power bucket truck was called in to help with the photo. (Submitted by Lynn LeBlanc)

LeBlanc said the idea was her colleague's, Mykayla Pyne. Pyne was inspired by an image of people standing together to form a Canadian flag.

The home's recreation team was looking for unique ways to celebrate Canada's 150th, LeBlanc said. That drive was in part sparked by an unofficial, friendly competition with other long-term care homes in the area.

Bucket truck to the rescue

The trouble was finding a way to get the picture taken from high up.

Pyne, remembering she'd done them a favour a couple of years ago, called a contact at Nova Scotia Power asking if they'd come with a bucket truck.

"She said, 'You owe me one!' So they said, 'Sure, we'll come help."

It took about an hour to help the residents get into position. (Submitted by Lynn LeBlanc)

It took two weeks of advanced notice and planning to prepare for the exercise. Organizers drew a 150 outline in chalk so people would know where they needed to be situated. It took about an hour's worth of work to help get the residents into position, LeBlanc said.

The resulting photo was posted to the home's Facebook page on June 19.

She said people around The Meadows' community are still talking about it.

"I went ahead and had a poster done of the picture and several other smaller pictures. And we've shared them with the residents and the care team members at The Meadows," LeBlanc said.

"Once they saw what they had done, it was even just that much more fun."