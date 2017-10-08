To help you plan your Thanksgiving Day, CBC has a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Monday.

Groceries

Atlantic Superstore and No Frills locations are closed.

Sobeys locations are closed.

Walmart locations are closed.

Pete's Fine Foods locations are closed.

Liquor and beer

All NSLC locations are closed, but individual agency stores may be open.

Bishop's Cellar is open regular hours (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

RockHead Wine and Beer Market is open from noon to 8 p.m.

WestSide Beer Wine Spirits is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road is open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Check with your local craft brewery or distillery to find their hours.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre is closed.

Mic Mac Mall is closed.

Park Lane Mall is closed.

Scotia Square is closed.

Banks

All banks are closed.

Halifax Public Libraries

All branches of the Halifax Public Library will be closed.

Parking

Parking is free at meters.

Transit services

Halifax Transit's buses will operate on a holiday schedule. The Alderney ferry will be running on a 30-minute schedule, while the Woodside ferry won't be running.

Garbage, green bin and recycling collection

There will be no curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Monday.

The waste processing and disposal facilities in Otter Lake, the two composting facilities and the municipal recycling plant will all be closed.

Canada Post

All post offices will be closed with no mail collection or delivery.