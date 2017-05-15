Repeat business is usually a good thing, but the latest round of flooding in Cape Breton has led to some repeat business that's left even its beneficiaries feeling low.

"Wednesday morning I got the call at 6 a.m. and I knew as soon as I saw the name on the phone, 'Oh, this is not good'," said Allan Keating, owner of Keating Construction in Point Edward.

It was a home in Marion Bridge that had suffered extensive water damage during the Thanksgiving Day flood.

'Mom's not happy'

The basement had since been completely renovated — the gyprock and flooring had been ripped out and replaced, new doors had been installed and the space had been repainted.

Keating had even installed weeping tiles outside, to help divert water away from the house.

Then came last week's rains, and the phone call from Phyllis Keating — Allan's mother. Water was covering her basement floor again.

"It's kind of embarrassing," said Keating, "Mom's not happy."

Repeat customers

The damage was not as severe this time, but the laminate floor will have to be replaced again. Keating's mother is not the only repeat flood customer.

Aucoin Renovations in Sydney has had about four such calls since last week, said owner Jeff McDonald.

"It's very minor scale compared to what the calls were in October. But there's definitely some locations that are having re-occuring problems," he said Monday.

McDonald doesn't have an estimate yet for the cost of the new damage he's seeing.

Better preparedness

"We're just getting into it now. I mean obviously, the rain hasn't stopped yet, so once today and tomorrow are over we'll assess a lot of the situations and see where they're at."

Parts of Cape Breton Regional Municipality are underwater this week after days of heavy rain. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

McDonald and Keating both say the experience last fall has led to people being better prepared for flooding — whether that's meant buying more pumps or using flood-friendly renovation materials, such as vinyl flooring, which can be cleaned.

Nonetheless, it's not an experience homeowners are keen to relive.

'People are devastated'

"These people are devastated because you get everything all put back and then it's all into turmoil again," said Keating.

"Their emotions are getting the best of some of them," said McDonald. "They're definitely not happy campers with what's happened."

McDonald says his customers have been understanding — not blaming his previous repairs, just Mother Nature.

"It's just a lot of water," he said.