A Texas man who owns a summer home in Nova Scotia has launched an appeal in his home state for donations to repair a damaged wharf on the Bay of Fundy.

"A couple of years ago, we bought a place right on the outskirts of Margaretsville. I've fallen in love with the town and its assets, including that beautiful wharf," Charles Gillis told CBC's Information Morning in Halifax on Thursday.

The Margaretsville wharf, owned by the community, took a battering in the last couple of storms and isn't safe for public use.

The $190,000 cost of repairing it is too much for the tiny community of about 200, Gillis said.

"I know they were going to have it repaired but it might take some time. It's such a central asset to a great village."

The Margaretsville wharf is the focal point of the village, he said.

"You can see it from the park or the café or you walk along the beach — it kind of ties everything together. Just thinking about it in disrepair, we need to act a little faster."

The damaged wharf is expected to cost about $190,000 to repair. (Margaretsville Shore Society photo)

A few days ago, Gillis said he decided to put out an appeal for help to fix the deteriorating structure.

He's urged his colleagues at the Dallas law firm where he works to skip one of the coffees they buy every day and put that amount toward the price of rebuilding the wharf.

"If I could get them just to skip one latte, make that payment to the wharf, maybe we could get a little fundraising from this side of the border," he said.

"We're about 48 hours into this and I've got commitments lined up and we are going to continue to push the message and awareness down here and get some American dollars on the project."

Donors welcome to visit

To sweeten the deal, Gillis has invited donors to visit Margaretsville.

"For years, I've been trying to get people to come up to Nova Scotia because I think, like me, once you come up from away, you've got to get back. It's such a great place.

"Everybody who sees the photos of Margaretsville that I share, continuously, they can't wait to visit."

The wharf was decommissioned for commercial use in 2000, said Patrick Henry of the Margaretsville Shore Society.

"A year ago, a storm took a 15-foot section off the end of it. It left it ripped open so the rock could fall out. This winter, a little more damage is happening so we need to do something to stop the rest of it from being ripped apart."

Erosion risk

The wharf also provides a breakwater to prevent erosion to the shoreline, so it's more than visual attraction, he said.

Henry said the call for donations posted by Gillis on social media sites, including LinkedIn, is a very welcome addition to the village's fundraising efforts.

"For Charles to step in and do this, it's just fantastic."

Gillis said he intends to keep up the campaign and hopes the effort has the dual result of bringing more visitors to Nova Scotia.

"The brand awareness is growing and I hope this helps, in a little way, to further that good news."