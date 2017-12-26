Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity Tuesday after a Christmas Day windstorm that blew trees onto power lines and broke utility poles.

By late morning, about 35,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark, down from about 90,000 at the peak of outages at 9 p.m. AT on Monday.

The company estimates most customers will have power restored by noon on Wednesday, although many will see their electricity return Tuesday, said Sasha Irving, a spokesperson for the utility company. Others may have to wait longer for repairs, depending on the extent of the damage.

"We also have weakened trees, and so there is a chance that there will be further outages today from those, but we have a good number of folks out there working very hard to safely restore power for our customers," Irving said.

The storm knocked down trees and large tree limbs. (Frances Willick/CBC)

Nova Scotia Power said some trees may have been weakened by the storm, so there may be more outages if those trees fall on power lines. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Nova Scotia Power said the storm caused "significant damage to the electricity system." The company said it has about 400 people helping to restore service and 250 other workers on duty, including customer service staff.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office said municipalities are responsible for opening daytime comfort centres to help residents get warm and charge their devices. Lori Errington said centres opened for a few hours in Lunenburg and Shelburne on Christmas Day.

Municipalities must also make a request to EMO for the province to open overnight emergency shelters. No requests had been received by early Tuesday, said Errington.

"At this point in time, that hasn't been discussed," she said. "But we're still activated and open all day today, so we'll certainly assess."

Our crews are working safely to restore outages due to the storm. Here is a photo taken earlier of a tree down in Milton #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/n7nIHorGUf — @nspowerinc

No one from the Halifax Regional Municipality was immediately available to provide information about plans to open comfort centres or shelters.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings for the province on Monday, cautioning there would be gusts of up to 110 km/h.

Flights, ferry crossings cancelled, delayed

Most flights travelling to or from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday evening were cancelled or delayed, but by Tuesday morning, most flights were scheduled to land and take off as planned.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its 11:45 p.m. crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday. The crossings are scheduled for Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its crossings departing from Saint John on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and from Digby at 11 a.m.

The storm brought gusts of up to 110 km/h. (Frederic Wolf/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police warned Monday night that cleanup from the storm would likely take days.

Some streets in downtown Halifax were closed in the evening because glass and debris fell from highrise buildings, police said.

Several utility poles were broken in Dartmouth during the storm on Monday. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

A large fence, power lines and utility poles fell onto Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, closing the street for several hours near Everette Street. That street had reopened by Tuesday morning.

Christmas dinners disrupted

The disruption wreaked havoc on many residents' Christmas dinners as they lost power before their turkeys were finished cooking.

Nova Scotians expressed their disappointment — and hunger — on Twitter.

While one person joked she would be eating "turkey tartare," and another said she would simply opt for beer instead, others got resourceful and took their undercooked turkey dinners to a relative's or friend's house that had power. Others finished cooking dinner on the barbecue or wood stove, or fired up their generators.

Leftover macaroni and cheese, raw carrots and Doritos were on the menu for one family, while another posted that they ended up eating Christmas dinner at McDonald's.

Denise MacDonell's home lost power just after 4 p.m., so her family finished the turkey on the barbecue. (Denise MacDonell)

Denise MacDonell was about two-thirds of the way through cooking a turkey when she lost power in the Clayton Park area of Halifax just after 4 p.m. Her family put the bird on the barbecue to finish the job and then stored it in the cold garage overnight.

But they were still a little leery of eating it. And none of the side dishes were done, either.

When the family decided that munching on cinnamon rolls wasn't going to get them through the night, they decided to call Zen Chinese Cuisine. The restaurant was closed, but staff were there cooking for a party, so they offered to cook for the MacDonells, too.

"It was very kind of them to do it.… They're just lovely people."

One chilly night and one cold shower later, the household still didn't have power by late morning on Tuesday.

But that didn't seem to bother MacDonell.

"Hot water is for sissies," she said, adding that the family has a wood stove, so they'll make it through until their power comes back on.

MacDonell praised the work of power crews who went to work on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to try to restore electricity.