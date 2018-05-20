Tenants wait to hear when they can return home after Dartmouth fire

Tenants of an apartment fire in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday are still waiting to hear when they can go home.

Close to 150 people were evacuated from the four-storey building at 81 Primrose St. at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

One person died as a result of the fire and another was sent to hospital.

Electricity and water to the 80-unit building were disconnected for safety reasons and it's unclear when they will be turned back on.

In a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, 10 people weren't able to find temporary accommodations and were forced to stay at the Dartmouth North Community Centre, which was set up as an emergency shelter.

Stephen Turner, acting division commander for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the water and power will be turned back on once investigators return the building to the owner, which he said was unlikely to happen on Sunday.

However, Turner said it might be possible to return part of the building and limit the investigation to just the affected areas.

He said on Sunday morning there was no word on the investigation and that it will be "some time" before the results come out.

A 2nd Dartmouth fire

At least five people were displaced after a fire on the corner of Brule Street and Robert Burns Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Less than two hours after crews were called to the Primrose Street fire, firefighters got another call about a fire at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street, just 750 metres away.

According to the Red Cross, at least five people were displaced. It said two tenants from the six-unit residential and commercial building stayed at the emergency shelter.

Halifax Regional Police do not believe the two fires are related.