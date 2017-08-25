The 17-year-old accused of killing Daniel Handrahan in Stewiacke, N.S., last week is heading home.

A youth court judge decided to release the teen, whose identity is protected by a publication ban because of his age, following a lengthy hearing at Truro provincial court.

There's also a ban on the evidence and arguments presented at the hearing, which was called because the Crown is opposed to the boy's release.

However, Judge Marc Chisholm said he was satisfied there was a release plan that would work.

Daniel Handrahan died on Aug. 18. (Shelly Woods/Facebook)

The teen is being released into the care and custody of his parents, who have posted a $100,000 surety to guarantee he behaves.

He'll be under house arrest except to attend school or medical appointments.

The boy worked in the service industry, but the judge said he has to give up his job to avoid any potential conflicts.

The other conditions the teen must abide by are:

Staying away from members of the Handrahan family and their home.

Surrendering his passport and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

Switching schools to complete Grade 12.

The case will return to court in October.

If the teen is found guilty of second-degree murder, the Crown has said it will seek an adult sentence.