A young woman was stabbed at Mic Mac Mall Thursday night and another teenager is in custody, Halifax police said.

Officers were called to the mall in Dartmouth, N.S., at 7:50 p.m. and found that a verbal dispute between the teens had escalated into a stabbing.

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the arm and taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested. Police expect to lay charges.