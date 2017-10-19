The 16-year-old Dartmouth youth accused of killing Chelsie Probert has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

The teen entered the plea during a brief appearance this morning in youth court in Halifax.

He will return to court early next month to set dates for his trial and remains free on strict conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Probert, 18, was found on a footpath in Dartmouth's north end on June 6 and later died in hospital. Police said at the time her death was a random act.

This morning's court appearance was quiet compared to the suspect's bail hearing decision earlier this month. At that appearance, Probert's father screamed at the teen as he stormed out of the courtroom.

Today, a deputy sheriff stood watch on the courthouse steps as Probert's family milled around. The suspect was just up the street, waiting to board a bus. Probert's father advanced toward the teen at one point, only to be restrained by family members.