The teenager accused of second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Handrahan in Stewiacke in August has elected trial by Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge and jury.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, made a brief appearance in Nova Scotia youth court in Truro Monday afternoon.

His lawyer, Stan MacDonald, said the accused was consenting to trial and the case would only require a one-day preliminary inquiry to hear from three Crown witnesses.

But the earliest available date for the preliminary is next July and MacDonald objected to the delay. "I'd like to do anything we could to get a date earlier than next July," he said.

Crown prosecutor Rick Hartlen agreed to try to find an earlier date and will report back to court in December.

The teen has been living with his parents under strict conditions since a week after Handrahan's death.

RCMP were called to a home in Stewiacke in the early morning hours of Aug. 18 for a report of a disturbance. They found Handrahan with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.