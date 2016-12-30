A 14-year-old boy from Kingston, N.S., is facing charges of assault and sexual assault after police say a senior was attacked in the Annapolis Valley.

Police say an 80-year-old woman was walking Thursday on a trail in East Kingston when she was approached by a male who was masturbating.

They said the male pushed the woman to the ground and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

RCMP said the male also tried to pull the woman's pants off, but she managed to get away after a struggle.

A suspect was arrested at home and taken into custody later in the day.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made an appearance Friday in Kentville provincial court and was released. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 26.

Police say they continue to investigate.