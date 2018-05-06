Teen arrested after car crash and shots fired in Bridgetown

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after shots were fired during a run-in with police following a single-vehicle collision in in Bridgetown, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, Annapolis District RCMP were called to a crash on South Street at Carleton Corner. A vehicle hit a light pole and was abandoned, police said.

Police said a witness saw a male leave the scene with a rifle and head toward an area of train tracks in Bridgetown.

They found the suspect a short time later and he had a .22 calibre rifle, Const. Brenda Elson said Sunday.

"Shots were fired. The male who was determined to be a youth was subsequently arrested and at this point, the charges are pending," she said.

RCMP said they negotiated with the teen and shortly after 1 a.m., he was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police were not injured in the incident.