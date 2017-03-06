A second teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted murder related to the shooting last year of a 60-year-old man in the Clayton Park neighbourhood of Halifax.

On March 6, 2016, police were called to the 600 block of Parkland Drive around 2 a.m. where they found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The man died four months later, but police said the medical examiner determined the cause was not the shooting.

A 19-year-old Cole Harbour man turned himself into police last month and has been charged. On Sunday, police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Dartmouth who was already being held at the Nova Scotia youth jail in Waterville.

Both are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon and other weapons-related offences.

The 16-year-old is also accused of two counts of breaching a probation order and one count of breaching a weapons prohibition order. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court today.