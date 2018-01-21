Team Nova Scotia has won gold in the women's division Sunday at the 2018 New Holland Canadian Juniors curling championship.

Nova Scotia won 5-3 in the match, thanks largely to an eighth-end steal that netted one point, which allowed the team to go up 5-2.

Quebec added a point in the ninth to cut the lead to 5-3, but in doing so turned the hammer over to Nova Scotia for the 10th end.

Congratulations to Team Nova Scotia - 2018 Canadian Junior Women's champions!

Team Nova Scotia was led by skip Kaitlyn Jones and rounded out by Kristin Clarke, Karlee Burgess and Lindsay Burgess.

The team managed to exact revenge on Team Quebec. In their previous matchup on Jan. 13, Quebec won 12-2 after Nova Scotia conceded the match after eight ends.

With the win, Team Nova Scotia will represent Canada at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland, in March.

The tournament was held in Shawiningan, Que.