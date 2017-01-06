Cape Breton musicians and artists are missing out on contract work because of the work-to-rule campaign by Nova Scotia teachers.

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Keith Mullins would usually put on 50 to 75 workshops for primary to Grade 12 students at various schools in the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board.

"I basically go in with a ton of drums from around the world and I go class by class, all day long," he said.

The work normally stretches from January to May, with Mullins teaching songwriting workshops and other classes.

He was looking forward to returning to classrooms this month, but was told the workshops were cancelled.

"It's a huge part of my income," he said.

Students also missing out

Mullins also said children are missing an opportunity to work with a professional musician and learn an important lesson.

"They can see that I can work at this and make a living," he said. "I can inspire them to do things, to follow their heart."

The multi-award winning musician said his peers are also losing work.

No one from the school board could say how many musicians or artists are affected by work-to-rule as every school makes its own decisions on that kind of contract work.

Teachers qualified to teach art, music

The officials within the board who co-ordinate the programs are members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. Union president Liette Doucet said she understands the difficulty the job action presents and she hopes the musicians and artists understand.

"They are very aware, I am sure, of some of the things going on in schools that need to change," she said.

Doucet said teachers are fully qualified to teach music and art, and students continue to get a quality education.

Negotiators for the union and the provincial government are set to return to the bargaining table Tuesday.