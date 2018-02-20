The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is holding a strike vote today over the government's plan to implement a consultant's report that will usher in sweeping changes to the province's education system.

NSTU president Liette Doucet said the online poll opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

"We need a 50-per-cent-plus-one vote to give us a mandate and we are expecting to have that and more," she told CBC News on Monday afternoon.

That figure refers to however many people cast votes, she said, and not total union membership. NSTU said it has more than 10,000 active members.

The union's provincial executive — comprised of the president, past-president, first vice-president and 22 regional members — will meet Wednesday to discuss the results, decide when they will release the results and determine what action the union will take.

Contract in place until July 31, 2019

Nova Scotia's Education Department has said the teachers' current contract agreement is in place until July 31, 2019, and any job action undertaken while that contract is in place would be illegal.

"The vote is not an illegal vote, but any job action resulting from the vote would be illegal and we've made our members aware of that," Doucet said.

The NSTU has been vocal about its concerns with a recent report by education consultant Avis Glaze, and the government's plan to implement it.

Released last month, the report makes 22 recommendations, including dissolving Nova Scotia's seven elected regional school boards to create one provincial advisory council and moving principals and vice-principals out of the union.

"What [members] are seeing is that it will throw the system into chaos. It will not do anything for their students. It will not provide the supports they are asking for and have been asking for," Doucet said.

"They're ready now to stand up to do whatever they need to ensure this does not move forward. We're asking the government to press pause on this legislation and take the time to consult with us, to consult with all of the stakeholders, so the implementation of the report — or any parts of it — are done properly."

Sending a 'message to government'

Doucet said she would not rule out an illegal strike, saying that decision would be made by the union executive.

"Obviously the vote, and a high strike mandate, will give a message to government. It will give the message that teachers are willing to stand up, regardless of whether this action would be legal or illegal," she said.

Earlier this month, the NSTU pulled its co-chair from the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions over the Glaze report.

It's also been a little more than a year since Nova Scotia's teachers held a one-day strike after the Liberal government legislated the end to a work-to-rule job action taken by union members.