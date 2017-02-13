A massive blizzard and warnings to stay off the roads aren't going to slow down the Liberal government's plans to impose a new contract on teachers, Premier Stephen McNeil says.

At 8 p.m. the provincial legislature will reopen and the first step in drafting a bill to end the contract dispute between teachers and the province will begin.

"We will be putting a wage pattern forward that reflects what we had talked about with the union before," said McNeil.

The legislation will also include a review of the inclusion program in classrooms, which sees students of varying learning capabilities being taught in one classroom. Some teachers have said it is difficult to instruct a class where students have such differing ability levels.

McNeil said the contract also puts in place a committee to review teachers' workplace concerns.

They might not use skis, but MLAs will have to find a way to brave the storm and reach the legislature this evening. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

It could take at least until the end of the week to pass the legislation.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union voted down the government's latest contract offer last week. It's the third time union executives have recommended a contract that teachers dismissed. Teachers have been without a contract since July 2015.

'I couldn't see a path forward'

McNeil said imposing the contract will allow life for students and parents to return to normal.

"There was no path forward. I couldn't see a path forward to be able to get an agreement," said McNeil. "This is now impacting kids' futures and this was the only option left to me really."

Aside from one brief hiatus, teachers have been practising work-to-rule since December. (CBC)

Since early December, the province's 9,300 public school teachers have been working to rule, only doing those duties that are specifically laid out in their contract. That's meant no extra help for students after class, no coaching after-school sports and no running events such as dances.

"Many parents and kids are struggling with the idea that extra help on a math concept is not extra work; it's part of what teaching is about and teachers feel that," said McNeil, "We're in a climate right now that unfortunately is not allowing that to happen."

Work-to-rule coming to an end

Union president Liette Doucet said work-to-rule will end if a contract is imposed because it can only be enacted while the union is in a legal strike position.

The union's executive is meeting soon to decide exactly what its next move will be.

The NSTU sent out a news release today calling on teachers to send messages to McNeil and his government via social media about the "mistreatment" they have received from the government. They want workers to use the hashtag #underappreciated. The union said it's starting this campaign in honour of Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week, which began on Sunday.

The teachers union said the province has a lack of respect for collective bargaining and is not willing to invest in education.

The union has said teachers want improved classroom conditions included in their contract — something it said the province has refused to do, despite McNeil's promises.

Liette Doucet is the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. (The Nova Scotia Teachers Union)

"At this point the teachers have no trust in Premier McNeil and no trust in the government as a whole," said Doucet in an interview with CBC News on Saturday.

She had hoped that the union and government could continue to talk until an agreement was reached that teachers could accept.