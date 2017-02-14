MLAs gathered at Nova Scotia's Province House Tuesday evening to begin debating government legislation that will impose a contract on 9,300 public school teachers.

The bill was introduced at 8 p.m. for first reading.

Official debate on the bill begins after midnight, when the governing Liberals can call second reading of the legislation.

After the daily routine of members' statements and question period, there will be several hours of debate on opposition bills. Debate on Bill 75 will begin around 4 a.m., at which point any MLA who wants to can speak about the legislation for up to an hour.

The CBC's Michael Gorman is at Province House and is live tweeting the proceedings.