School board superintendents in Nova Scotia are about to be tested on their ability to get through paperwork.

A total of 779 teachers from around the province submitted applications by the Feb. 28 deadline to fill nine position on a new council to improve classroom conditions.

School board superintendents are tasked with making the final selections, which must be ready so the council can be in place by next Tuesday. The selections will be made in consultation with human resources, program directors and other board staff, according to a Nova Scotia government news release.

A part of Bill 75

The council is one of the elements included in the contract the Liberal government recently voted to impose on teachers. Bill 75 also included a legislated wage, the end of the long-service award and a committee to review inclusive education.

The classroom conditions committee is intended to address concerns teachers have repeatedly voiced about the workplace.

It will have $20 million spread over two years to do that work, with a priority focus on: data collection and reporting; assessment and evaluation; student attendance policy; technology such as PowerSchool; complex classrooms; scope of practice; class sizes at all grade levels; and student discipline policy.

Committee makeup

The teachers, who will represent all parts of the province and include three each from the elementary, junior and senior high levels, will be joined on the council by three people appointed by the government, including at least one student and a parent.

The group will be co-chaired by a representative from both the Education Department and Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Education Minister Karen Casey has said initial recommendations from the group are to be in no later than April 28.