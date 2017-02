Members of the public will have until 8 p.m. Thursday to have their say before Nova Scotia's law amendments committee.

They will discuss a bill that would impose a new contract on the province's public school teachers.

If turned into law, Bill 75 would affect 9,300 unionized teachers.

Members of the public began their presentations Wednesday night at Province House in Halifax after the bill passed second reading Wednesday evening.

