Nova Scotia's 9,300 public school teachers got their first look at the latest contract offer from the province on Tuesday with union leaders telling them it was the best deal available.

The latest offer doesn't change the plans for the long-service award — it will still be ended — but changes the way the three per cent wage increase is paid out. The wage freeze now only lasts for 20 months and by moving up when the increases come, the result is an increase of $17.2 million for salary, teachers were told during a conference call.

Depending on a teacher's licence level, that can amount to between an additional $1,800 to $2,300 during the life of the deal.

Teachers will also get two days of paid leave per school year, worth $8 million, and additional time for marking and class prep, worth $12.5 million. The partnership for dealing workplace conditions and concerns will get $20 million over two years to address challenges teachers face on the job.

Teachers are scheduled to vote on the offer Feb. 8.

The deal would also include a commission to review inclusive education. The commission would include representation from the government, union and an independent member. It would review funding, resource accountability and allocation, professional development, alignment of initiatives and how and when and under what process it should continue to be reviewed.

That review would be due within one year of the commission's appointment.

Existing classroom size caps would remain in place for two years.

Teachers have been without a contract since July 31, 2015.

The latest deal was reached early in the morning of Jan. 18, but the union took two days to decide to recommend and announce it. Union executive members will spend the coming weeks touring the province to meet with teachers to discuss the deal.

The vote result will have wide-ranging implications regardless the outcome.

If rejected, it would be the third offer shot down in 14 months and the second one recommended by the current executive. Such an outcome would inevitably raise questions about the union's ability to negotiate on behalf of its members.

If accepted, the financial terms could carry over to negotiations with civil servants and health-care workers. Civil servants have already rejected a financial package identical to the last one teachers voted down.

Were teachers to accept the new agreement, the government would likely argue it sets a wage pattern for all remaining unions without a contract.