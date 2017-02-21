Opposition MLAs are speaking out against Bill 75 — new legislation that will impose a contract on the province's 9,300 public school teachers.

The bill is in its third and final reading at the legislature.

During question period early Tuesday morning, PC Leader Jamie Ballie pointed out that three Liberal governments in other provinces were sued successfully for imposing similar contracts on their workers.

"It is reckless and irresponsible to expose the taxpayers of Nova Scotia to millions of dollars of legal costs," said Baille.

Premier Stephen McNeil brushed off the comment stating that all of those situations are different from what is happening here in Nova Scotia.

Teachers and supporters protested outside Province House Monday night into Tuesday morning to show their opposition to the bill. On Friday teachers held a one-day strike which led to thousands of protesters gathering outside Province House.

The bill will impose a contract on members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union who have rejected three tentative agreements in the last 15 months.

Debate during the bill's final reading started early Tuesday morning and is expected to continue into this evening.

The CBC's Michael Gorman is live tweeting the latest from legislature.