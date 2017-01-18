A former Halifax-area school teacher who pleaded guilty to a sex charge involving a teenage boy is in trouble with the law again.

Sarah Jane Harnish, 36, who now goes by her maiden name Allt, was arraigned Monday in Halifax provincial court on a charge of failing to comply with court conditions.

She is accused of being around somebody under the age of 16 without another adult present. Allt was released on a recognizance and will return to court later this month.

Last week, Allt pleaded guilty to a charge of invitation to sexual touching in connection with a teenage boy. The offence is alleged to have happened between September 2015 and March 2016 while she was a Grade 9 teacher at Five Bridges Junior High in Hubley, N.S.

She's scheduled to be sentenced in April.

The Halifax Regional School Board said she is no longer employed by the school board.

Allt has also been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference related to the same teenager.