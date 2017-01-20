A taxi driver has been ticketed after his vehicle crashed through the front window of a shop on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Friday evening.

Photos showed the cab through the window of Lole Halifax, near Dresden Row, causing extensive damage to the front of the store and the car.

Police said in a release that the accident happened after the 43-year-old cab driver allegedly hit a 37-year-old woman crossing Dresden Row in a marked crosswalk around 7:30 p.m.

Pedestrian, driver hospitalized

After the collision, police said the cab driver, who had been travelling southbound on Dresden Row, made a wide turn onto Spring Garden and accelerated over the sidewalk before crashing into the business.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both he and the pedestrian were assessed and taken to hospital by paramedics for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the driver has been ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Lole manager Jen McGrath said the accident caused extensive damage to the store's interior.

"There was glass right back to the fitting rooms," she said, adding no one in the store was hurt.

McGrath was unclear how the accident happened except that the driver was turning right onto Spring Garden from Dresden.

"We think he...maybe overcompensated or hit the gas instead of the brake. We don't really know, but he ended up here," she said.

McGrath said police were on scene within minutes.

She and her staff were cleaning up Friday.

The women's clothing store, which has insurance, will be closed Saturday.