A former Halifax cab driver has been given a four-month conditional sentence for sexually assaulting a female passenger in July 2016.

Judge Michael Sherar convicted Saher Hamdan, 29, earlier this year following a one-day trial in Halifax provincial court. The victim testified he tried to kiss her and touched her sexually without her consent.

Hamdan was sentenced Thursday. The conditional sentence will be served in the community and includes a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, with exceptions for work or medical appointments.

Hamdan will also be on probation for three years after his conditional sentence is completed. His name will be listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

Two other cabbies acquitted

Earlier this year, two other Halifax taxi drivers were found not guilty of sexually assaulting female passengers.

On Sept. 21, Judge Greg Lenehan acquitted Houssen Milad of sexual assault after he found the Crown failed to prove the identity of the assailant in the case. The judge said he believed the victim, who said a taxi driver groped her, but that it wasn't clear Milad was the man.

In March, Lenehan also acquitted Bassam Al-Rawi of sexual assault. The charge was laid after police found him with a partially naked woman who was passed out in the back seat of his taxi in 2015.

The case got national attention after Lenehan made the comment that "clearly, a drunk can consent." The Crown is appealing the acquittal.

Lenehan is also being investigated for misconduct after a number of complaints were filed against him.