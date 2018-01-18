Seniors and low-income residents of Ingonish in northern Cape Breton who can't afford a taxi to get to medical appointments or run errands are now being offered free rides.

The pilot project was launched by Victoria County's municipal council. Coun. Larry Dauphinee said in his meetings with community groups and seniors, the top issue was transportation.

Dauphinee met with a local company, Ingo Cab, and set up the project. The county pays for rides provided to "seniors in the area and anyone who is financially strapped," said Dauphinee.

He said the "big thing" is getting to medical appointments in nearby Neils Harbour or further afield at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

"A lot of times people didn't have drives and they were actually missing appointments," he said.

'It's been very successful'

Dauphinee said an early concern was that people might abuse the free service, but that hasn't happened. "People are only using it when it's really necessary. Mostly it's the bank and the store."

Jennifer Westhaver, a senior living on a pension, said she has used the free taxi service to go to her physio therapy appointments in Neils Harbour, about 27 kilometres from her home.

Westhaver said the taxi picked her up at her door, waited for her at the health centre, and drove her home.

"I used it twice already and I would use it again," she said. "I found it great. It was wonderful."

If the free transportation wasn't available, Westhaver said she would have had to cancel her appointments.

Costs and future

Dauphinee said the program has helped 25 people so far and has 12 to 15 regular users. The total cost to the county since November is approximately $2,800.

He estimates the cost of the service in Ingonish alone will be about $18,000 a year. Other Victoria County councillors are hoping to offer it in their communities.

Council is looking to the province for help and is working on a funding application.