RCMP have set up barricades and have officers throughout part of Tatamagouche, N.S., this morning with no explanation why, according to Colchester municipal councillor Michael Gregory.

"There's something obviously serious going on, nobody seems to know what it is," he said.

Gregory said Route 6 is blocked off near where it meets Route 311, going to River John. He said people can still get into Tatamagouche via Upper River John Road.

Tatamagouche Elementary and North Colchester High School are also closed for the day, although it's not yet clear why. In a news release, the school board said RCMP asked that the schools be closed due to an "active situation" in the community.

"At this point, I don't know," said Darcy MacRae, speaking for the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board in Nova Scotia.

School was cancelled for students in Tatamagouche Monday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Gregory said he's also in the dark. Last night, he said, he heard some sirens in the town but didn't think much of it. He said no one in the community has been told what's going on.

Any high school or elementary students who were already on a bus are being taken to Tatamagouche Elementary for pickup by their parents.

There are also no buses running in River John to Pictou County schools.

A worker at the Chowder House on the town's main street said business owners were told by police to open at their own discretion this morning, but weren't told what was happening. A worker at the Home Hardware in town said they were told by police that it was safe to open.

