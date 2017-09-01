Two people have been charged after marijuana dispensary Tasty Budds in Lower Sackville, N.S., was raided for the second time in almost a week.

On Thursday, Halifax District RCMP officers searched the location and seized marijuana, cannabis oil, hash and shatter.

The Lower Sackville store was visited by police on Aug. 24, after RCMP searched five Tasty Budds in Nova Scotia, resulting in 10 people facing a total of 69 drug and weapons charges.

Two men face trafficking, possession charges

Thursday's raid led to a 19-year-old man from Dartmouth and a 45-year-old man from Beaver Bank each facing multiple charges of trafficking and possession.

But RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson could not confirm whether these two men were among the 10 people charged previously.

Items seized not present during first raid

"New information came to the surface that they were back at it again, and as a result we were back in with a search warrant," Hutchinson said.

"This is obviously items that weren't there when the search was conducted previously. So these were items that were brought in after the initial search."

The owners of the Tasty Budds store in Lower Sackville could not be reached on Friday.

Both men have been released and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 25.

A news release from the RCMP says that further arrests are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.