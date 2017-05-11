Eight years ago, Tanya Brooks was killed and her body discovered in a window well of a Halifax elementary school.

While police appear to be no closer to closing the case today than they were when she died in 2009, her family says the case is proof that a good relationship can exist between police and the family of a murdered Indigenous woman.

They're also preparing to finally lay Brooks to rest.

"We remember her as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was taken from us far too soon and we miss her every day," her family said Thursday in a statement read by her younger sister, Vanessa Brooks at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Smudging ceremony to honour Brooks

"People may not know that Tanya's brain was withheld from us as part of the ongoing investigation. Yesterday, that changed. Our family met with Victim Services, homicide investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office and the rest of Tanya's remains were turned over to us," Brooks said, struggling to control her emotions.

"At that time, we also shared a special moment with Victim Services, investigators and the medical examiner as we honoured Tanya and our family by participating in a sacred, spiritual smudging ceremony.

Tanya Brooks's family and friends honour her on a previous anniversary of her death. (CBC)

"In Mi'kmaq culture, in order for our spirits to rest, our whole body needs to be as one. With yesterday's events, Tanya is whole again which was our mother's last wish before her death in September 2015. On behalf of our mother, it's an honour to have Tanya complete so that she can return home, be laid to rest and our family can begin to heal."

She said none of the family would have wanted the final remains returned if it would have compromised the police investigation. Elders will accompany the woman's remains to a grave site next to her mother's for final internment.

"She was a big sister to myself and my brothers. She was artistic. She had a very beautiful gift of drawing that her son has inherited," she said. "She had the gift of poetry. She was kind. She was strong, stubborn and persistent. Those are the key things that reminded us why we need to continue to push forward."

A friend holds a photo of Brooks at a previous vigil. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Tanya Brooks was 36 at the time of her death. She left a grieving mother and father, five children, siblings and an extended family based in Millbrook First Nation, N.S.

Police mark the anniversary each year with a request for information. On Thursday, Cst. Dianne Penfound said homicide investigators are still investigating the case. Penfound said Brooks's body was found at St. Patrick's-Alexandra School at 2:17 p.m. on May 11, 2009 — almost eight years to the minute of the press conference held Thursday.

$150K reward for information

"Investigators were able to trace her movements until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 and urge anyone who witnessed anything around the school after that time to contact police. Investigators believe that Tanya knew her assailants and that there are people who know what happened to her who haven't spoken to police," Penfound said.

Those tips can go to 902-490-5016 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Her case is part of the Justice Department's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program and information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer could result in a $150,000 reward.

Police would not comment on why they returned the woman's remains now, citing the ongoing investigation, but said they have all the information they need should the case ever go to trial.

Police secure the scene where Tanya Brooks was found in this 2009 photo. (CBC)

Her family praised the investigation team. "Our family is proof that a strong, respectful relationship can exist between the family of a murdered Indigenous woman, the police and other key players in an investigation into your loved one's murder or missing person case," Vanessa Brooks said.

She said the family will complete the process of laying her sister to rest in the weeks ahead. Vanessa Brooks had one message for the people who know what happened to her sister: "Do the right thing: please, break your silence and allow us to find justice for Tanya."