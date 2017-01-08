A tanker has run aground off Sydney Mines, N.S., after experiencing engine failure and rescue crews are now deciding how best to help the six people on board the stranded ship.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says the vessel's crew is safe and that no pollution from the vessel has been reported.

The department identified the ship as Arca 1, a bunkering tanker.

Capt. Liam Mather, the public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Coordinator Centre in Halifax, says it received a mayday distress call Sunday morning.

Mayday call received

The ship "experienced engine failure and went aground near the entrance to Sydney Harbour at approximately 10 a.m.," Mather said.

The coordination centre tasked a cormorant helicopter from 14-Wing Greenwood to help along with Canadian Coast Guard ships Spindrift and Earl Grey, which are travelling to the area, he said.

Members of local fire departments and people who live nearby gathered along the shoreline Sunday morning. (Submitted by Rose Fricker Bonnar)

By early Sunday afternoon, it hadn't been decided if the crew would stay with the ship, Mather said.

Sandra Gear, who lives nearby, said someone from the helicopter was being lowered down onto the ship shortly before 2 p.m. AT.

People in the area said the vessel came close to shore some time through the night.

'Boat in under the cliff'

Terry Tremblett, who lives along the nearby shoreline, saw the ship's spars through the window of his home Saturday night around 2 or 3 a.m.

"I just happened to get out to go to the washroom and I looked out and I see a boat out. And I know he was in closer than they normally are but I just figured that's the way he's going," said Tremblett.

"When my phone rang this morning, my neighbour told me there was a boat in under the cliff."

The vessel ran aground around 10 a.m. AT, Joint Task Force Atlantic says. (Submitted by Rose Fricker Bonnar )

Tremblett can still see the ship from his home said it appears the vessel isn't moving at all.

​According to MaritimeTraffic.com, the Arca 1 was built in 1963 and its home port is Montreal.

Six people are on board the vessel but rescue crews don't yet know whether they will stay with the ship. (Submitted by Rose Fricker Bonnar/Facebook)