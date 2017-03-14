Nova Scotia is familiar with launching ships, but never quite like this.

The province will soon be the site of a $110-million rocket spaceport that will be used to launch commercial satellites into space as early as 2020. On Tuesday, U.S.-based Maritime Launch Services confirmed plans to build the facility near Canso, N.S., and begin construction within one year.

The company hopes to launch eight rockets annually by 2022.

Canso-Hazel Hill was selected from 14 different sites across North America for the Ukrainian Cyclone 4M medium-class rocket. Maritime Launch Services president Steve Matier said the company evaluated "access to polar/sun synchronous orbit, very low population density, proximity to multi-modal transportation, and interest from the community, province and government."

The Ukrainian-built rockets will be able to carry up to 3,350 kilograms of payload and deliver satellites into orbit.

The project is entirely private sector, said Matier, and doesn't plan to ask the government for any money.

"We believe there is a solid market," he said.

Why Canso-Hazel Hill?

But why was this remote Nova Scotia community selected? Members of the community asked the same question at an open house the company hosted in February.

"They had much the same question, they also had the correct answer in that they described Canso as not at the end of the earth but you can see it there," Matier told CBC's Maritime Noon.

Matier said the area is well suited to launching rockets with satellites on board. He said it has the right flight trajectory, a significant buffer from population centres and is close to infrastructure such as access to a port that can receive delivery of rocket components.

"We selected this location because it's a large area that has a really good buffer," he said.

"It's not a zero risk thing when you're launching a rocket. We've got probably the most reliable rocket in operation these days. With Yuzhnoye's background in developing rockets and Yuzhmash with manufacturing them — we feel like we've got the risks mitigated."

Canso-Hazel Hill is in the eastern part of mainland Nova Scotia. (CBC NEWS)

'A great tourist draw'

The company said it has received enthusiastic support from the community and multiple levels of government. It said it still has to work through the regulatory process, but remains optimistic it will break ground within one year.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic thing for the town," said Vernon Pitts, warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

"It's going to be a great tourist draw. Where's the closest destination you can go to actually watch rockets taking off? I think this is just fantastic as long as they keep the people informed."

Matier agrees that the project will have great implications for the local tourism sector.

"You'll be able to see [a rocket launch] pretty far down the Eastern Shore," he said.

Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts says the project will attract visitors and residents to the community. (CBC)

What this means for jobs

Employment in the area has historically been tied to the fishery and forestry sector. A downturn in the fishery in recent years left a lot of people in the community out of work.

"Unemployment is fairly high and I think this is a win-win situation," said Pitts.

"There's an opportunity here for jobs for local residents as well. It should be a significant boost to the local economy with people coming in from outside to work."

Matier said the construction phase for the facility will be "quite significant."

Once up and running, it will require 30 to 50 people working around the clock including scientists, engineers, technicians, as well as "wrench turners", security personnel and fire services.

The number of people working on site will jump to about 150 in the weeks leading up to a launch.

Not the first time N.S. considered for space hub

Nova Scotia has been considered previously as a site for rocket launches.

In 2006, PlanetSpace — a partnership between an Ontario-based company and one in Chicago — wanted to set up a launch pad for NASA in Cape Breton.

In 2010, the Canadian Space Agency was also looking at Cape Breton as a possible site to blast small satellites into orbit using a rocket launch system.

There was even a Kickstarter campaign in 2014, started by a Halifax-based company called Open Space Orbital Incorporated, to raise money to develop a small prototype engine and market analysis with an aim to launch rockets from Nova Scotia.

Maritime Launch Services Ltd. is registered as a company in the province, and is managed by a group of American aerospace experts.

The chief executive officer and president each have decades of experience in the space industry, including time spent working at NASA.

Funding for the project initially came from United Paradyne Corporation, a California-based company that specializes in creating and distributing rocket fuel.