A teenage girl from Halifax met with Justin Trudeau yesterday to pass on a special message.

The Children's Wish Foundation flew 16-year-old Marwa Harb to Ottawa so she could thank the prime minister for saving her life.

"When I first ... came to Canada here, I was asking, 'Who's helping us? Who's this man, who make this happen? Who saved my life? Who bring my life back?' Everyone told me, Justin Trudeau," she said. "He give me a better life and new future."

Parliament tour

Harb said Trudeau gave her a tour of Parliament and she was able to thank him.

Last year, Harb, her parents and seven siblings came to Canada as refugees after fleeing war in Syria.

What a pleasure to host the Harb family on the Hill today. Marwa, I was touched by your story and I’m so glad you & your family are getting the support you need in Halifax. My thanks to @Childrens_wish for making today’s visit a reality. pic.twitter.com/KCHwXzJ4DD — @JustinTrudeau

Harb had spent three years living in a tent in a refugee camp in Jordan, a difficult situation made all the more challenging due to her scoliosis. She had a manual wheelchair but could barely walk and found it hard to get around.

Plans to give back

In Canada, she was able to get the surgery she needed on her back as well as a new motorized wheelchair.

She said she now wants to study to become a lawyer so she can give back to her new country.

Marwa Harb came to Canada in 2016 and says she wanted to thank Justin Trudeau for giving her a new life. (CBC)

Mohammad Harb, Marwa's father, said moving to Canada has changed his family's life for the better.

"I'm very happy today because my daughter had this wish," he said. "It was a very nice day."

"My family and I was very happy when I came to Canada because a new life, a new future, a new everything — everything good. The people was very kind, the Canadian people."