Five Syrian men who arrived in Nova Scotia less than a year ago have landed agricultural processing work in Oxford, N.S.

Sorting onions on a conveyor belt at Oxford Frozen Foods might not be everyone's idea of a dream job but the newcomers say they are grateful to be able to support their families.

They're also pleased to be able to stay in Cumberland County.

When they landed in Nova Scotia last February, the group first moved to the small community of Advocate Harbour on the Bay of Fundy. They were sponsored by the government and a community group called Advocate for Refugees.

'Really, really love Advocate'

Majad Alboush, his wife and two sons moved from Advocate in mid-December to Oxford and into a house owned by the frozen food company. It used to house temporary foreign workers in the summer months.

Oxford Frozen Foods provided jobs to a group of newcomers from Syria who arrived in Nova Scotia last year. (CBC)

Even though the family is settling in well in Oxford, he said they miss the people they've left behind in Advocate.

For instance, sons Karim, 12, and Imad, 7, had settled in school in Advocate and made lots of friends. The village was the family's first home in Canada, and the Alboushes feel connected to the Advocate community.

So much so that Alboush said he eventually would like to have dwellings in both communities.

"I want work here in Oxford and visit Advocate … I really, really love Advocate," he said through an interpreter.

Learning to speak English

The other four men who work at Oxford Frozen Foods commute from Amherst. None of them speak English very well yet, although 18-year-old Ferez Latifa is getting closer to being fluent.

A volunteer interpreter from nearby Springhill helped out during the new workers' first three shifts at the plant. Co-workers and bosses have also helped them, the group said.

Worry about family left behind

All the men left behind family members in Jordan, Lebanon or Syria. They worry about them.

Tareq Noamann is concerned about two of his brothers. One lives near the fighting in Aleppo and he fears the other in Homs is being forced into fighting.

All wish they could bring their families to Canada.

Mazen Alchehade came to Canada with his wife and four children.

Canadians are the "top people in the world," he said with the help of an interpreter. Of Canadian generosity, he said he's "never seen anything like it."