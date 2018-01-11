A woman in her early 20s has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being pinned against a house by a car in Sydney Thursday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police are still at the scene on St. Peter's Road.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The woman whose house was struck, Rose Barron, said she was told by eyewitnesses the woman was waiting with her daughter at a school bus stop when a car lost control and struck her.

Barron said the victim appeared to be in a lot of pain while she waited for emergency personnel and was worried about her daughter.

Barron brought a blanket out to the child, who also witnessed the crash. She was not injured.

The family pet, a dog, was also struck and died at the scene.