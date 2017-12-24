A Sydney, N.S., man is wanted on a host of charges including attempted murder after shots were fired into a residence early Saturday morning.
No one was injured in the shooting, which Cape Breton Regional Police Service said happened at 5:43 a.m. on Upper Prince Street.
Aaron Curtis Mickey, 38, of 37 MacDonald Crescent faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder with a firearm (x2).
- Break and enter with intent.
- Aggravated assault (x4).
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Committing an indictable offence with face masked.
- Failure to comply with undertaking.
The major crime unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact the police dispatch centre at 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 562-8477.