A Sydney, N.S., man is wanted on a host of charges including attempted murder after shots were fired into a residence early Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the shooting, which Cape Breton Regional Police Service said happened at 5:43 a.m. on Upper Prince Street.

Aaron Curtis Mickey, 38, of 37 MacDonald Crescent faces the following charges:

Attempted murder with a firearm (x2).

Break and enter with intent.

Aggravated assault (x4).

Careless use of a firearm.

Committing an indictable offence with face masked.

Failure to comply with undertaking.

The major crime unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact the police dispatch centre at 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 562-8477.