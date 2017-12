Shots were fired into a residence in Sydney early Saturday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service said in a news release they were called to 1183 Upper Prince Street at 5:43 a.m.

No one was injured.

The forensic identification unit and the major crime unit are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact the police dispatch centre at 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 562-8477.