Sydney, N.S., will host Canada's top female curlers in the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship.

The announcement was made Friday morning at Sydney's Centre 200, which will be the venue for the Canadian women's curling championships.

"The curling fans of Sydney made it crystal clear that they want the Scotties in their city, based on their overwhelming response to the ticket drive during the bidding process," Resby Coutts, chair of Curling Canada's Board of Governors, said in a statement.

"We've always known there is genuine passion for the sport of curling in Nova Scotia, and we're excited to see what will unfold in 2019."

As part of its bid for the 2019 tournament, the Sydney bid committee took in more than 900 deposits for full-event packages.

The last time the tournament was held in Nova Scotia was in Halifax in 1992.