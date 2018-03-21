The Salvation Army in Sydney, N.S., has used part of a million-dollar bequest to buy a new building for its thrift store operation.

"It's just going to be so nice to be able to walk in the door and not have to turn sideways because of the lack of space," said Nicole MacLean, the organizations' community ministries co-ordinator. "We're going to have so much room."

The Salvation Army's current location on Victoria Road is visited by 60 to 100 people a day looking for pre-owned clothing and furniture.

MacLean said the move to a much bigger building — the former Sydney Video Ashby store on Prince Street — will be a game changer.

"I envision having a corner for children to play while the parents shop, and we'll have better space for furniture," she said.

The new store will be housed in the former Sydney Video Ashby location. (George Mortimer/CBC)

​The Salvation Army hasn't disclosed the building's purchase price, but said it was made possible by the late Harry Ryder after the Sydney man left the local organization $1 million.

Maj. Corey Vincent, pastor of the Sydney Salvation Army, said the thrift store is an important part of their ministry.

"We know the great need that's in Cape Breton," he said. "We wanted a building that we could call our own and give dignity back to our clients, the people that we help.

"I don't need to tell people that there is a growing need within the CBRM. We see poverty on a daily basis, from child poverty to families that are struggling, what we would classify as the working poor, just not able to meet the demands and the cost of everyday living."

MacLean said there's not much room in the current thrift store location. (George Mortimer/CBC)

More and more people are turning to the thrift store for help making ends meet every month, MacLean said.

"We hear comments all the time," she said. "The rising price of merchandise in the retail setting, and with our economy today, people just can't afford it.

"We meet very vulnerable people that come through our doors and we often hear, 'I don't know what we would have done if you weren't here to help us.' So it's our pleasure to be here."

The new store is expected to open on May 1.