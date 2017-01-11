A Cape Breton road that's been closed since a flood on Thanksgiving Day will soon be reopened, but officials say a permanent solution won't be in place for another year or more.

The provincial Transportation Department has begun installing a temporary bridge on Hornes Road, which connects the community of Mira Gut with Sydney and Albert Bridge.

Flood waters washed away the foundation of the bridge Oct. 10, forcing the closure of Hornes Road.

The closure meant residents had to take a longer detour along Brickyard Road.

The Transportation Department says a temporary, one-lane panel bridge should be open by the end of next week, though a permanent bridge will take a year or longer to complete.