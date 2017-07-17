A Sydney Mines, N.S., woman charged with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death after a vehicle struck and killed a woman Friday has made a court appearance.

Tension was palpable Monday as Kimberly Ann O'Dea, 36, was remanded to custody until a bail hearing Aug. 2 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney.

Family and friends of the 28-year-old victim sobbed during O'Dea's brief appearance before a judge.

Police were called to a report of a collision Friday morning on Oxford Avenue in Sydney Mines. The victim was airlifted to hospital in Halifax where she later died from her injuries.

O'Dea was arrested a short time later. Police say the two women knew each other.

'Distraught' over charges

O'Dea has yet to find a lawyer and was represented Monday by duty counsel Michael Kuna.

"She's very, very distraught and upset over the charges," Kuna said outside court.

There is a list of 17 people O'Dea is not allowed to contact.

Crown attorney Gerald MacDonald said there is a "significant amount" of disclosure to go through and the investigation is ongoing.

Lawyer Michael Kuna said O'Dea is distraught over the charges. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

He noted both charges O'Dea faces carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"There are different minimums with parole eligibility, but certainly a life sentence is a life sentence, so it is a serious charge," he said.