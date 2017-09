A 41-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S., was killed in a motorcycle accident near Ironville, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.

A news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police Service says members of the traffic safety and forensic identification units responded to the crash along Highway 223 around 3 p.m.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.