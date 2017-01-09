A man new to Cape Breton is on the cusp of fulfilling his dream.

Hossam Elgebeily is originally from Egypt and grew up in Qatar. He immigrated to Canada and last year moved to Sydney, where he joined his brother and sister-in-law.

Now the brothers are set to open a new restaurant. It will be a branch of the Mezza Lebanese Kitchen chain, which has had restaurants in Halifax, Dartmouth and Lower Sackville for more than 25 years.

"I'm looking forward to bringing Mezza to Sydney, for sure," said Elgebeily.

The restaurant will be part of a larger group of retail outlets in an addition being built onto what used to be the Target store on Prince Street.

'I loved it'

The 29-year-old Elgebeily worked in restaurants while getting a degree in industrial engineering and then a masters in business.

"I loved it, I absolutely loved it," said Elgebeily. "I think the idea of serving food to customers was very appealing."

Opening a restaurant was always his goal. He said choosing the Mezza franchise wasn't a difficult decision once he tasted the food in one of the Halifax branches.

"I walked in and we tried their food and it felt just like home," said Elgebeily.

He said he knows the new restaurant will not be the only option in town for this type of food, but that's not slowing him and his brother down.

"We know they're doing very well and that's always good," said Elgebeily. "Adding variety is always good, as is competiton."

Opening soon

Local food lover Nicole McNeil said she's excited to have another eating option.

"I think having a different selection of places to eat is really good," said McNeil. "I personally love Lebanese food."

Elgebeily said they're starting construction this week and hope to be open by the end of February. The restaurant will employ between seven and 10 people.

If all goes well, he said they plan to start other branches in Cape Breton.

"I do know there is a risk, but if you put all your life into it, it should work," said Elgebeily. "That's what I'm hoping and I'm very confident."