A man in his 50s was found dead Tuesday morning in his apartment in downtown Sydney, said Cape Breton Regional Police.

The death is considered suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The apartment is in a mostly commercial area on Prince Street, between Bentinck and Charlotte streets.

The block was cordoned off for several hours.

Curious onlookers gathered outside a nearby coffee shop as several police vehicles maintained the security of the entrance to the building where the body was found.

The investigation is in the hands of the major crime and forensic identification units.