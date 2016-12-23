Some homeowners in Sydney, N.S., say they suspect contractors they hired after the Thanksgiving Day flood may be padding the bills.

They're advising other flood victims to get copies of invoices sent to their insurer to make sure the bill reflects the work done.

Jennifer Witham says her insurance company awarded $40,000 to cover the water damage in her partially finished basement.

Every claim for work that wasn't done eats into that settlement, she said.

Witham asked her insurer for a copy of the invoice submitted by her contractor after the tear out work was finished, and was startled by what she saw.

"Honestly I nearly fell off my chair when I saw the bill was for $11,115," She said. "All total, I figure they were here to do the tear out for about 14 hours."

No dumpsters delivered

Witham said her insurance company told her contractors can charge a premium in disaster situations, but she's not buying it.

"I really understand people do need to make a profit," she said, but noted that the price, which worked out to about $800 per hour, was unusually steep.

Witham said her insurer was billed for a dumpster even though there was no dumpster. CBRM took away flood materials.

"It had a line item about removing all the sleepers, that's part of the construction of floors," she said. "Well, the sleepers around the perimeter of my house are all still there."

Jennifer Witham's Sydney, N.S., home has not been fully repaired after the Thanksgiving flood. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

Sleepers are used to insulate flooring from cold concrete. Witham said she now has to pay someone to remove them.

"It also said on the removal something about monitoring (dehumidifiers)," she said. "Well, there was no monitoring. I monitored them."

Jennifer Witham says she's left having to pay twice for flood repairs on her Sydney, N.S., home. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

Cheryl Campbell had similar complaints.

"He had billed for seven blowers then all that was here was one," she said. "And he also billed to take out the insulation which wasn't even there."

Be on guard

Amanda Dean, vice-president Atlantic with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said inflated billing is something insurers and customers have to guard against.

Dean said homeowners should be sure to get everything in writing.

"Keeping an eye on the work as it progresses is incredibly important — and ask questions," she said. "If you don't see a copy of the bill, call your insurance representative."

However, she said there could be reasons for high billing especially in situations of extreme flooding like the CBRM.

"Contractors would have to bring people in from other jurisdictions to help get people back on their feet," she said. "That does add, certainly, additional costs."