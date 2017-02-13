Sydney, N.S., firefighters will have to wait a while longer to move into their new building so heating problems and a handful of smaller issues can be fixed.

Construction of the $2.6-million station at the corner of Inverness Street and Victoria Road wrapped in November and firefighters had expected to move into their new building in December.



But Allan Clarke, buildings manager for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said a number of deficiencies were found during the commissioning process. He said he's looking at another two weeks or so of delays, and will hand over the keys at the end of the month.

One issue is problems regulating the heat, Clarke said. There is also a missing smoke detector, signage still needs to be installed and both overhead doors must be readjusted to fit more snuggly.

'Don't want to be in the way'

The new fire station includes storage facilities for the mobile command unit, a decontamination area and classroom space. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"Once we get the heating system regulated the firemen will be good to go," he said. "We have to get that regulated so they are comfortable, the building operates as it should be and the system is working as it should be."

Clarke said they're working with the contractor and subcontractor to fix the problems, which he considers a normal part of any construction project. It's better to fix any issues with the building before the firefighters move in, he said.

"If they have an emergency we don't want to be in the way, and they don't want to be in our way," he said.

Disappointing but necessary

The municipality's deputy fire chief, Gilbert MacIntyre, said the delay is disappointing but necessary.

"We'd like to move in as soon as possible, but we want to move into a building that's been properly commissioned," MacIntyre said.

He said any problem with the doors is important to deal with. The building has two pressurized zones so that air will always flow from the office side to the apparatus bay where the fire trucks are parked, he said.

"That's designed to keep the contaminants from diesel fuel out of the living quarters, so all of the doors have to fit properly for that system to work," he said.

The new fire station will include three garage bays with doors on each side, storage facilities for the mobile command unit, a decontamination area and classroom space, among other amenities.