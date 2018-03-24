Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning on a busy street in Sydney.

The driver of one car, a 23-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Halifax hospital to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the collision that took place on Welton Street.

The other driver, a 50-year-old man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries as well. There were no passengers in either car.

Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to Welton Street, near the Sydney Memorial Chapel, around 6:30 a.m.

It's too early in the investigation to know what caused the collision but weather, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, said Insp. Stephen MacKinnon.

He said investigators have gathered information from the scene and will analyze data from the two cars as well as from any witnesses.

At this point, it's not considered a criminal investigation, he said.

"There's some leg work that still has to be done yet. I can't rule out, but there's nothing to suggest it right now," he said.