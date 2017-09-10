A group of Sydney Academy high school students worked for five hours Saturday to remove almost a kilometre worth of graffiti in an effort to clean up their school's reputation.

The graffiti featured the words SA, the abbreviation for Sydney Academy, and included phrases insulting students at Riverview. It stretched from Riverview High School to the Burger King in Sydney River, N.S.

The Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to the area early Saturday morning and will be working with school officials to identify the people responsible for the vandalism.

Saturday afternoon, members of Sydney Academy's graduating class gathered to clean up the mess. As the 20 or so students worked to scrub off the graffiti, they were either cursed at by passing drivers or given a friendly honk of support, said 17-year-old Sydney Academy student Marc Gouthro.

This is just some of the graffiti in Coxheath on Saturday. (Wendy Bergfeldt/CBC)

"I just wanted people to see that's not what we represent as a school, Sydney Academy isn't a bad school," said Gouthro.

Gouthro and other Sydney Academy students reached out to each other online to organize the clean up.

He said the students spent about $150 of their own money to buy cleaning supplies like turpentine, driveway sealant, and paint.

Discarded spray paint can along trail of graffiti. (Steven Smith)

"We took a chip off the bridge and took it to Gillis home and building supplies and they matched it and we just painted over the blue that people painted on the bridge," said Gouthro.

Sydney Academy and Riverview have a long-standing rivalry. For years students from both schools have painted the train trestle that borders Sydney River and Coxheath with their school colours. Each time they paint over the other school's name and colours.

This time the painting went far beyond the trestle. Gouthro believes some of his classmates just got carried away while turning the trestle blue.

This is what the Sydney River Bridge looked like after the students finished cleaning it up and repainting it. (Submitted by Marc Gouthro)

Katie Trimm, another Sydney Academy student, said she had just finished playing two soccer games Saturday morning when she heard about the vandalism. She immediately went to help out.

"It definitely made for some bad publicity but I think that the fact that we were down so quickly and on our own should help fix that," she said.

After the students completed their cleanup, much of the graffiti had been removed or covered up.

"We were really proud of the fact that we came together to clean it all up and regret the fact that it happened, but are glad that we had to a chance to fix it," said Trimm.