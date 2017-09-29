"Crushed." "Heartbreaking." "Sad."

That is the reaction to the news that for the first time in over 100 years, the Sydney Academy Wildcats won't be on the ice this season.

There simply are not enough players to form a hockey team this year, principal Kevin Deveaux said Friday.

"It's been coming. This isn't news to me that we were losing numbers trying out," he said. "I think two years ago, it was around 26. Last year it was around 22."

'It meant everything to me'

More players are in midget hockey leagues and there are fewer students at the school as well, Deveaux said.

"The whole point is we don't have sufficient players able to lace up their skates and play for Sydney Academy. If I had the numbers, I would love to have a team here. It's very sad. I wish it was different."

A former Wildcat, Grade 12 student Peter Googoo said he was "astounded" when he heard the news. Too old to play in midget leagues, this was to be his last year of hockey.

The Sydney Academy Wildcats aren't competing in high school hockey this year because there are not enough players to make a team. (Hunter Chenhall)

"Crushed" is how he describes his reaction.

"All summer I trained hard for it. It's just a shame that I can't play. It meant everything to me."

Fellow player Nathan Martinello had a similar reaction: "It's disappointing. It's heartbreaking."

Career launcher

Kevin Morrison is an alumni of Sydney Academy and was scouted by the New York Rangers during his last year as a member of the Wildcats.

He was drafted by the team in 1969 and went on to play in the American Hockey League and the World Hockey Association. Don Cherry was one of his coaches.

"It is sad to see the end of a team that has played for over 100 years," Morrison said during a visit to the school Friday. "A lot of guys got college careers out of there. It's sad to see. Hopefully, it's only for the one year."

Too much texting and tweeting

Morrison blames the Internet and cellphones for drawing youngsters' attention from sports.

"They've got the fingers going. If they're at a hockey game, they're not paying attention to the game — they're paying attention to who's texting them or who's tweeting them. I think that's a sad situation."

Hunter Chenhall, who's in Grade 11, tried out for the team this year. He acknowledged the numbers of students showing up for tryouts has been decreasing.

The Sydney Academy Wildcats play during a 2016 game. (Hunter Chenhall)

"Every year, the number has been going down and down. Maybe kids are getting less interested in hockey as the years go on."

He's disappointed at the loss.

"I was looking forward to playing this year again. It's unfortunate. People tried to get it going … just not looking good."

Tried to recruit players

Deveaux said the team's demise didn't come without a fight.

'We were having between 14-16 students show up to try out for the team and it's simply not enough. You'd need at least 20."

So he sought out other athletes that might be interested in playing.

"There was only two who ... could make that commitment, so we're not even close. It's just a sad day."

Deveaux is not ruling out the team's return to the ice next year.

"I would love to have the team back. We will have the sport if we have the people to play it."