The Nova Centre will become home to Sutton Place's first property in Atlantic Canada.

The Nova Centre, which includes the new Halifax Convention Centre, opened in December, but had not said who its hotel tenant would be.

The high-end hotel will have 262 "luxury" guest rooms, a restaurant and underground parking.

"Nova Centre is a state-of-the-art development and we are thrilled to bring the Sutton Place brand to Halifax," CEO Tom Gaglardi said in a press release.

Gaglardi is based in Vancouver and also owns the Dallas Stars NHL team.

Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Sutton Place Hotels, says this hotel is significant to him because it completes company goal of being coast to coast chain. pic.twitter.com/jO6CQK42Un — @shainaluck

Sutton Place has hotels in Vancouver, Edmonton and Revelstoke Mountain Resort in B.C. It's building hotels in Calgary, Winnipeg and Texas. Gaglardi said the company plans to open the Halifax hotel in spring 2019.

The $500-million Nova Centre broke ground in 2012. The one-million-square-foot space is designed to house the convention centre, a luxury hotel, and business and retail space.